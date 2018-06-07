NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- A Navy sailor was a recent target in a jury duty scam, according to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office received a call from the scam victim.

The woman reported that the person called her at work, and the caller ID read “Norfolk Sheriff’s Department.”

The person claimed to be a Norfolk deputy named Joshua Heart — badge No. 1710D — and told the sailor that she had missed jury duty twice, and there was a warrant out for her arrest.

The person said "unless she paid $4,000 in visa gift cards, she would be arrested."

The news release said the woman became nervous and wanted to handle the situation right away due to her active-duty status.

The woman bought the gift cards and mailed them to the requested address.

She called the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and was told that it was a scam.

The victim, who would like to remain anonymous, is reporting her case to the Norfolk Police Department economic crimes unit, the news release said.

“Unfortunately, this common scam is now targeting members of our military. As Navy sailors go out to sea for months at a time, there is the fear of missing things at home. Thieves are preying on that vulnerability, claiming that the sailor missed jury duty notices,” Sheriff Joe Baron said.

“An arrest could end a sailor’s career, and that is why this young lady acted so quickly. It is important that we share this story and continue to create awareness to prevent more people from falling victim to this scam.”

The sheriff's office says:

Law enforcement agencies will never call you asking for money

Do not send money to anyone you do not know

