NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Almost 30 Navy ships and 128 aircraft will return to Hampton Roads beginning Saturday, according to a news release.

The Navy release said the ships return to homeport will continue in the next few days.

On Saturday, aircraft will return to Hampton Roads bases and surface ships will start to return Sunday, the Navy said.

The return of Norfolk-based aircraft will give priority to rotary wing assets to allow for additional land-based rotary wing DSCA support if needed.

The USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and USS Arlington (LPD 24) will remain underway if needed to provide defense support to civilian authorities, the Navy release said.

All Navy ships and aircraft in the Hampton Roads area were ordered to sortie Monday ahead of Hurricane Florence.

