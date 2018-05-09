NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — People living near Norfolk's Chrysler Museum are frustrated with a construction project that they believe has gone on for too long.

The project is on West Olney Road and intersects Duke Street, Virginia Beach Boulevard, and Grace Street. Its purpose is to replace a 20-inch and a 12-inch water main. That part is done, but construction is still going on.

In the meantime, drivers are being turned away by road closure signs. William Tynes lives nearby in Ghent Square and he’s frustrated.

“It’s a bother,” said Tynes. “Seems to me it’s been entirely too long.”

He added, “It’s involved us because it’s caused a detour in traffic. The traffic comes down Mowbray Arch, the 700 and 800 block and it races down the street.”

Another nearby resident, Amy Lorvidhaya, said she’s lived in Ghent Square for three years and she can’t remember a time when there wasn’t construction happening on-and-off in the area.

“It’s frustrating. I guess I’m fortunate in that I don’t have to deal with it as much as people who are commuting to and from work,” she said.

During their last update back in March, the Department of Utilities announced the project was 99 percent complete. But nearly five months have passed, and now people want to know why one percent of the work remaining has taken almost half a year to finish.

Harry Kenyon with the Department of Utilities said several factors have led to this being a long project.

“I think a lot of it is working with our contracting schedules and their availability,” said Kenyon. “This was more involved than just our normal project because we’re working on a very high water table in an area that floods repeatedly, so that’s why that project has taken as long as it has.”

Kenyon said there's still more work to be done. Currently, crews still need to install a fire hydrant.

The rest of the remaining work will get turned over to the Department of Public Works.

“They’re gonna be making some improvements to the drainage, some curb and gutter work,” said Kenyon. “They’re also going to be doing some improvements to the traffic signal at that intersection.”

In the meantime, drivers will keep coming across road closure signs, something they've had to deal with for almost a year.

“That can add 12 or 15 minutes onto your commute,” said Lorvidhaya.

The road closure has led Tynes to just avoid the area completely.

“To be quite frank with you, I haven't gone that way in three years. I go around it, I detour. I don't even go that way,” said Tynes.

After all of the remaining work is done, the road will also need to be repaved. The Department of Utilities said the entire project is expected to be done by the end of this month.

