NORFOLK, Va (WVEC) — A woman is hailing a group of women as heroes after they helped her escape an apartment fire through her window.

It happened Wednesday morning as Danyell Taylor was sleeping in her apartment in the 1400 block of Lois Lane. Alarms alerted her to smoke that was billowing into her bedroom from the kitchen.

"I couldn't see anything,” she said. “All I know is the safest spot in my apartment at that moment was by my window by the bed."

She yelled for help and that’s when her neighbors came out.

"I said ‘Someone please get me out of here, please get me out of here!’"

Yvonne Williams showed up with a shovel in hand to break the windows. That still wasn’t enough because the smoke was too thick to see her.

“And I said I got to do something, so God told me to turn the shovel around and stick the handle in there!" Williams said.

Williams and other neighbors were able to pull Taylor from the burning home.

"When I grabbed a hold of that and I heard that, it was just the token that I got another chance," said Taylor.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Taylor believes it started at an electrical socket in the kitchen.

She hopes to move back into her home in about two months. In the meantime, the Red Cross is assisting her to get back on her feet.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC