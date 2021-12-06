Some people living in Norfolk are fed up with their neighbors

Norfolk City Council members plan to discuss revoking Culture Lounge and Restaurant’s conditional use permit.

NORFOLK, Va. — Some residents along Granby Street in Norfolk say they’re fed up with their neighbors.

“When they moved in, we were against it,” explained Norfolk resident Nancy Trammell.

Trammell said people visiting Culture Lounge and Restaurant are keeping her and her neighbors awake at night and bringing crime to the area.

“I loved living here. It's a fabulous location,” she said. “There is so much going on, but I just couldn't put up with the nightlife.”

She said the restaurant stays open until 2 am almost every day and causes a lot of issues, especially overnight.

“I had city council, the police officer, and the area police on speed dial,” explained Trammell.

Trammell said she’s had enough. After years of dealing with the problems, she decided to move from the condo she’s owned for more than six years.

She said, “There’s always people parked down Wilson, and fights and carrying on yelling and screaming at all hours of the night, but especially at 1:30 in the morning to 2 o’clock and then the gunfire. I don't do gunfire. I don't think that is acceptable.”

Now, Norfolk City Council members plan to discuss revoking Culture Lounge and Restaurant’s conditional use permit at Tuesday night’s meeting at 6 p.m. This item is second on the agenda.

“I agree with that concept because in my opinion if you're a restaurant and you’re applying for a conditional use permit to stay open until 2, that's not a restaurant. That's a club,” explained Trammell.