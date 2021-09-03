Artists needed for new project in Norfolk's NEON District

The NEON District in Norfolk is looking for 20 artists for a new project! Some of the fence from the old Greyhound bus station will help showcase the art.

NORFOLK, Va. — Rachel McCall, Director of Strategic Initiatives in Norfolk is calling out for any artist to submit their artwork which would cover the fence of the old Greyhound bus station in the NEON District.

She is looking for 20 nominations from 20 different artists across Hampton Roads to showcase their work in Norfolk's most artistic district. This is an attempt to lure in more business and help the economy in Norfolk as well as showcasing art from the local community.

Artists are encouraged to reflect on questions like: as neighborhoods in Norfolk evolve, what do you see? What do you miss? What do you think of when you envision the NEON District?

Artists should explore themes of memory, history, time, future, community, evolution and creativity. There is a $10 fee for up to eight submissions.

Open Call Details:

Submissions can be photography, digitally-produced artworks or photographs of 2D or 3D works of art.

Landscape or portrait works can be submitted. Landscape artworks will be sized to 40” H x 60” W. Portrait artworks will be sized to 48” H x 36” W.

If selected, artists will work with the printer to produce large-scale, high-resolution files to be printed on mesh banners. Artists are not required for installation.

Artists should provide name, title of work, year, medium and a short description to be printed on a 6” x 12” panel next to the work.

$100 honorarium will be awarded to selected artists.