x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

NEON Festival brings beer, dance, opera, comedy to Norfolk streets

Some items on the lineup are a flamenco guitar performance, dances from the Governor's School for the Arts, a beer garden experience and more.
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — The NEON Festival is bringing arts and creativity back to central Norfolk for the seventh year, Friday night.

The celebrations kicked off yesterday with a glass studio demonstration, dance, a short film and glow yoga, among other attractions.

Friday night, between 6 and 10 p.m., there will be even more fun events.

Some items on the lineup are a flamenco guitar performance, dances from the Governor's School for the Arts, a beer garden experience with Smartmouth Brewing Company, chalk art, improv comedy shows and more.

The talent and businesses involved are local. It's a great opportunity to see what this pocket of Virginia has to offer, all at once.

The NEON festival is a free event. You can get the full schedule and list of festival venues by clicking here.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New president of ODU to be inaugurated, hopes to move school forward

Before You Leave, Check This Out