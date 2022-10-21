NEON Festival brings beer, dance, opera, comedy to Norfolk streets

Some items on the lineup are a flamenco guitar performance, dances from the Governor's School for the Arts, a beer garden experience and more.

NORFOLK, Va. — The NEON Festival is bringing arts and creativity back to central Norfolk for the seventh year, Friday night.

The celebrations kicked off yesterday with a glass studio demonstration, dance, a short film and glow yoga, among other attractions.

Friday night, between 6 and 10 p.m., there will be even more fun events.

Some items on the lineup are a flamenco guitar performance, dances from the Governor's School for the Arts, a beer garden experience with Smartmouth Brewing Company, chalk art, improv comedy shows and more.

The talent and businesses involved are local. It's a great opportunity to see what this pocket of Virginia has to offer, all at once.