New businesses coming to Selden Market in Norfolk this spring

Selden Market has provided different business owners with low rent pricing and mentorship opportunities from more seasoned owners since 2017.

Several new businesses are coming to Selden Market in Norfolk with the goal of bringing more life and entrepreneurship to the Mermaid City.

The market held a call for business proposals in December of 2021, and six new tenants were chosen to set up shop in the downtown Norfolk building.

“We were so impressed with the proposals we received for this round of tenants,” said Selden Market director Careyann Weinberg.

“Not only did we receive a notable number of applications, but the quality of proposals forced us to make some difficult decisions and even waitlist several businesses we hope will join us at Selden in the future.”

Five of the new tenants will be incubator businesses. They will use these spaces as testing grounds as they begin their journey of having established storefront businesses

“The new tenants will complement our current shops and ensure Selden continues to bring Downtown Norfolk a big dose of local flavor and authenticity brought to you by, and representing, the people that call Norfolk home," Weinburg said.

The following shops will open in April:

Bleubeing Studios will sell high fashion lifestyle clothing.

Norfolk's first gourmet milkshake shop, Shake It Up, will bring artistic and delicious creations to the area.

Springfield Frames creates custom framing for posters, paintings, photos and more.

The following shops will open in May:

Cocojam will bring a new taste of the Caribbean food and culture to the 757.

The following shops will open in June:

As warm weather approaches, Selden Market is extending their hours starting in May: