NORFOLK, Va. — A new company has moved into downtown Norfolk.

'Gather Downtown Norfolk' is a workplace creating focused, productive and engaged communities through inspiring spaces and inviting hospitality.

Gather will occupy the top two floors of 500 E. Main Street and offer 30,000 square-feet of shared office space overlooking the Elizabeth River. In the space, there will be 150 private offices, larger suites for enterprise-level clients, open area workspaces, event space, and a range of conference rooms and meeting spaces.

The space is expected to open in June 2019.

Gather offers an all-inclusive price where members receive 24/7 access to office space that offers a range of intentionally designed, collaborative spaces and private offices, meeting rooms, and social events.

The newest Gather location will offer a great option for start-up organizations looking for an office, remote workers with a Fortune 500 company needing dedicated desks away from home, or a freelancer who needs a conference room to meet with clients. Gather also offers suite opportunities for larger companies and can accommodate up to a 42-person suite in their Norfolk location.

Click here to learn more about Gather.