NORFOLK, Va. — It's new technology that can save lives and keep people from drinking while driving. The partnership is between the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and James River Transportation.

The system looks like a small air vent. It measures how much alcohol is in a driver's breath. DMV officials said it could become a new safety feature in new cars in 2025.

James River Transportation in Norfolk is the first company in Virginia to test this system out. Manager Jason Hall said the company already submitted almost 30,000 breath samples.

"It really gives people the opportunity to think about what they are doing before they get behind the wheel," Hall said. "The technology is very cool, it just blends in with everything in the vehicle. It's almost undetected unless you are really looking for it."

The driver is required to blow into two sensors before the car could drive.

According to the DMV, the tiny holes have infrared lights to analyze the breath molecules of the driver. If their Blood Alcohol Concentration is above 0.08 percent, the car won't move!

"It's great. It keeps our roads safer, everybody that's traveling is going to be much safer with this technology because you can't have these alcohol-related issues on the roads," Hall said.

DMV officials said if you have teenage driver, parents can set the car to not drive if it detects any alcohol.

"For me personally, peace of mind. To know that if my children decided to go out and not use the best judgment. At least this way they remain safe," Hall explained.

RELATED: Study: Virginia has the most distracted drivers in the country

RELATED: MADD holds vigil for victims of drunk driving