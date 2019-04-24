NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus has a new 'escape room' opening May 3.

The theme is based in 1989 where a Russian spy is posing as an ambassador. The spy just left his room onboard the Battleship Wisconsin, and guests have one hour to discover, and dismantle, his plans before it's too late.

The storyline has parallels to real life when research revealed that a spy posing as a college student and Navy reservist had actually resided in Hampton Roads.

Glenn Michael Souther, a U.S. Navy photographer who defected to the Soviet Union, lived in Norfolk prior to leaving America in 1986. He was one of the very few foreign agents and defectors given officer rank in the KGB, the Soviet Union’s foremost intelligence agency during most the Cold War.

Souther had left the Navy in 1982 to study Russian literature at Old Dominion University while simultaneously working as a reservist, where his job in naval intelligence, processing satellite-reconnaissance photographs, allowed him access to classified intercepts circulating within the Navy’s communications network. When the Federal Bureau of Investigation started to suspect Souther might be working for a foreign intelligence agency, he disappeared.

Two years later it was revealed that he’d been granted asylum in the Soviet Union, where he remained until his suicide at age 32.

Tickets for the Escape Ship: To Catch a Spy are $20 per person. It will be open Friday and Saturdays starting May 3.

