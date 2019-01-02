NORFOLK, Va. — No need to double-check your rear-view mirror: Norfolk's police cruisers are getting a new look.

The department unveiled their new paint scheme in a Facebook Live video on Thursday.

Corporal William Pickering explained the blue-and-white look: "The colors for this might have been inspired by our own Chief [Larry] Boone's alma mater. So you might want to look into that."

That would be Georgia Southern University, by the way.

Norfolk Police say all of their vehicles will carry the new paint job by the end of the year.

The new paint scheme for Norfolk Police's vehicles (foreground), compared with the old look (background). Police say all vehicles should sport the new look by the end of 2019.

Norfolk Police Department