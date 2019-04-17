NORFOLK, Va. —

The MacArthur Memorial is highlighting the military service of Douglas MacArthur and his father, Arthur MacArthur, in Asia with its new special exhibit, “Legacies: The MacArthurs in the Far East.”

Both military generals had served during the Philippine-American War era and the exhibit will feature how these critical decades helped shape history.

It includes stories from Arthur MacArthur’s command in the Philippines, Douglas MacArthur’s service in the Far East and many more.

While the exhibit is open, the museum will also have related public programs to explore some of its subjects further. These programs will be announced separately.

This exhibit is free and open to the public. It will open on April 19 and will be displayed through early 2021. For more information, visit http://www.macarthurmemorial.org/.