New mental health hospital being built in Norfolk receives $250,000 Dominion Energy donation

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters is getting support from Dominion Energy that will help in the effort to address the mental health crisis in youth.

NORFOLK, Va. — A multimillion-dollar children's mental health hospital is under construction in Norfolk and Dominion Energy has donated as a way to show support.

Dominion Energy donated $250,000 to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters. This new project is being done to address the mental health crisis in children.

“We’re honored to support the construction of this much-needed facility,” said Bonita Billingsley Harris, Regional Policy Director at Dominion Energy. “The new hospital will offer critical support for children and families in our community for years to come.”

Dominion Energy said it's been a lifelong supporter of helping to improve the community and the donation was proof of how it genuinely values the families who live in the Hampton Roads area and across the state.

The new $224 million CHKD facility broke ground in 2019 and will officially open its doors to the public in 2022. It will provide both an inpatient and outpatient care program to children with a wide range of mental health conditions.

CHKD said they will have 14 floors and 60 beds available at its facility, offering features of the best pediatric psychiatric facilities in the country including exercise areas, fresh air, therapeutic rooms and more.

The hospital will hire 415 doctors, nurses, therapists of other mental health professionals to treat children across the entire state.

