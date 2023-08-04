New Realm Brewing Company is now the official craft beer partner of Old Dominion University

As part of the partnership New Realm Brewing will produce a series of custom ODU-branded beers. The first one to be released is the ODU Golden Ale.

NORFOLK, Va. — New Realm Brewing Company and Old Dominion University have announced their multiyear partnership, designating New Realm Brewing as the official craft beer partner of ODU.

As part of the partnership New Realm Brewing will produce a series of custom ODU-branded beers. The first one to be released is the ODU Golden Ale with 4.5% ABV that "pours a golden yellow, features a light, citrusy and piney hop aroma, and incorporates Cascade and Idaho 7 hops."

"I am thrilled with the beer we brewed together as the official craft beer partner of ODU,” said Mitch Steele, co-founder and renowned brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. "It’s a flavorful, clear, light and crisp golden ale that we hope everyone will enjoy in the Hampton Roads area.”

ODU says that the partnership will open up pathways to enhance its brand and solidify the school's commitment to innovative collaborations with Hampton Roads.

ODU Executive Director of Licensing Brian Eubank said, "We are thrilled to join forces with New Realm Brewing Co. to create and deliver our first-ever branded craft beer for our passionate ODU community. This collaboration not only enhances our brand, but also showcases the strong ties between academia and the local business community.”

Beginning the week of Aug. 7, ODU Golden Ale will be available in Hampton Roads retail locations.