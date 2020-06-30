New rules in place for the reopened Chrysler Museum

NORFOLK, Va. — All week, Daybreak anchor Dan Kennedy is reporting live from local tourist destinations that are working to make a comeback from the COVID-19 shutdown.
On Tuesday, we highlighted the Chrysler Museum of Art, which re-opened to the public on June 20 with additional safety measures in place.
The museum has limited capacity to 25 percent, and is enforcing a mask policy for visitors age 3 and older. The director says they plan to keep those restrictions in place for now as Virginia enters Phase 3 of reopening this week.
To read more about other new safety measures, reserve your free tickets, or explore the museum from the comfort of your own home, visit https://chrysler.org/visit/