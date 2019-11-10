NORFOLK, Va. — Slover Library has decided to expand its creative resources with the grand opening of the Sound Studio.

The space will provide a bridge from home recording to a professional studio for independent creators. The free and public studio will serve Norfolk’s vibrant community of over 1,000 recording artists and producers as well as educational programs dedicated to audio and music.

Visitors can work on projects such as creating original music, recording podcasts, or producing tracks for film and television. As a natural extension of the Creative Studios, patrons can work on multidisciplinary projects, such as filming a video in the Production Studio, then recording a voice-over in the Sound Studio.

RELATED: Hampton library assistant reaches 6-gallon blood donation milestone to the Red Cross

The brand-new space offers two sound booths: the smaller for voice-over work and vocal recording and the larger for collaboration and recording with live instruments.

Patrons can utilize two state-of-the-art post-production stations, each with 27” iMacs and headphones for editing and mixing audio. Software available includes the industry-standard application Logic Pro X in addition to Garageband, Audacity, Komplete by Native Instruments, UA Console, and a wide variety of plug-ins.

The Slover Library said the studio will also provide a variety of quality microphones, Korg Monologue Synthesizer, Moog Theremini, Native Instruments Maschine, USB Keyboards, Squier P-bass, Squier Jaguar, and an Alesis V-drum kit.

Patrons with a Norfolk Public Library card can reserve the Sound Studio booths free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis after completing the required orientation session.

RELATED: Three college students create ViBe Murals themed 'Building a Better Community'