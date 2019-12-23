NORFOLK, Va. — South Norfolk Jordan Bridge (SNJB) officials on Monday announced new toll rates effective Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

The Elizabeth River crossing will continue to offer the lowest rate to drivers who travel with a valid E-ZPass account.

New standard travel fees go into effect after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019:

E-ZPass drivers of passenger vehicles, mopeds and motorcycles are debited $2.55 for each crossing from their valid prepaid account.

Pay-by-Plate customers are invoiced by mail at $5.45 per trip approximately 30 days after travel in a two-axle passenger vehicle. An E-ZPass incentive continues to be offered for Pay-by-Plate drivers who convert to the prepaid account before the payment due date on their initial invoice.

The toll rate for all vehicles with 3 or more axles (including cars with trailers) starts at $5.55 per crossing and may increase based on the time of travel and method of payment. Peak hours are 5:30 - 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 - 7:00 p.m. on weekdays. Off-peak rates apply during all other weekday hours, weekends and select federal holidays (New Year's Day, Memorial Day, July 4th/Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). Additional fees apply to Pay-by-Plate transactions.

"Our base toll rate increases just ten cents per trip in the new year," says General Manager Kevin Crum. "Our modest annual toll increase allows us to maintain a reliable river crossing at all times and meet financial obligations while absorbing elevated operational costs."

The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge has been operating since opening in 2012. The private bridge was built and operates without any local, state or federal funding.