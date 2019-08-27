NORFOLK, Va. — A new set of wheels are coming to the Mermaid City.

Norfolk Pedal Tours is bringing the first party-bike to Hampton Roads. The 15-seater, pedal-powered touring vehicle will be taking groups along City approved routes through Downtown Norfolk and historic Ghent.

The tours will include exploring art, history, restaurants, and bars.

The company has three different types of tours bar, architecture, or history.

Bikers have the option to purchase individual tickets or the whole bike for a tour. Each tour has a designated driver and a professional guide to make sure participants get the most from their experience.

On the company's website, tours available to be booked at the beginning of September.

Norfolk Pedal Tours had its first practice run down Grandy Street in downtown on August 22.

According to the company's website, the Ghent bar tours can be booked for Wednesdays, Fridays, or every other Sundays. The Downtown Norfolk tours can be booked, either private or individual seats, on Thursdays, Saturdays, or every other Sunday.

The historic Ghent tour does not have any booking dates available on the company's website at this time.

Click here to learn more about Norfolk Pedal Tours or to book a trip.

More Norfolk News: