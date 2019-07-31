NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is hosting a fair for teens on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The NextGen Opportunity Fair provides teens and young adults with an opportunity to gain access to employment, volunteer, and post-secondary education opportunities in the area.

The fair is from noon to 2 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope Arena. It's free for all attendees.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council provides services and programs to prepare young adults ages 14-24 for 21st Century jobs.

To learn more about Hampton Roads Workforce Council’s NextGen Services visit the organization's website.

