NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities say no one was injured after a light rail train and car collided in downtown Norfolk Monday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 8 a.m. on City Hall Avenue and Monticello Avenue. City Hall Avenue is closed for the time being as police investigate the scene.

PHOTOS: Light rail train hits car in downtown Norfolk Police are working to learn what exactly caused a light rail train to hit a car from behind in downtown Norfolk. Police are working to learn what exactly caused a light rail train to hit a car from behind in downtown Norfolk. Police are working to learn what exactly caused a light rail train to hit a car from behind in downtown Norfolk.

Investigators say the 74-year-old female driver of a Nissan Sentra ran a red light as she was headed west on City Hall Ave. The train was approaching just as she ran the light couldn't stop in time, hitting her car from behind. She is being cited for disregarding a red light.

14 people were on the train at the time of the crash, but neither the train passengers nor the driver of the Nissan Sentra were harmed.

According to Hampton Roads Transit, the train is currently stopped west of the NSU station and MacArthur Station is currently inaccessible.

No other details are available at this time.