Norfolk

No injuries reported due to two-alarm fire in Norfolk apartment complex

The call for this came in at around 3:20 p.m., and it was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in an apartment complex near Wards Corner in Norfolk was dangerous enough that it led firefighters to call a second alarm.

According to a Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesperson, the call was received at  around 3:20 reporting a fire a fire at 100 Suburban Pkwy, the Granby House apartments. It was declared a working fire about 10 minutes later, and upgraded to a 2nd alarm a few minutes after that.

According to the spokesperson, some residents evacuated and others were "protecting in place in their apartments." 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

