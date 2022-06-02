No injuries reported due to two-alarm fire in Norfolk apartment complex

The call for this came in at around 3:20 p.m., and it was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in an apartment complex near Wards Corner in Norfolk was dangerous enough that it led firefighters to call a second alarm.

According to a Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesperson, the call was received at around 3:20 reporting a fire a fire at 100 Suburban Pkwy, the Granby House apartments. It was declared a working fire about 10 minutes later, and upgraded to a 2nd alarm a few minutes after that.

According to the spokesperson, some residents evacuated and others were "protecting in place in their apartments."