No injuries reported due to two-alarm fire in Norfolk apartment complex

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in an apartment complex near Wards Corner in Norfolk was dangerous enough that it led firefighters to call a second alarm.
According to a Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesperson, the call was received at around 3:20 reporting a fire a fire at 100 Suburban Pkwy, the Granby House apartments. It was declared a working fire about 10 minutes later, and upgraded to a 2nd alarm a few minutes after that.
According to the spokesperson, some residents evacuated and others were "protecting in place in their apartments."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.