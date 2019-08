NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police said a Toyota Camry caught on fire on Interstate 64 in Norfolk Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:46 a.m. at mile marker 279 near the Norview exit, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Once crews extinguished the fire, the car was towed off the interstate.

No one was injured.

