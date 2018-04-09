NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — No one was hurt after a school bus filled with students was involved in a crash on the first day of school.

Norfolk Police said the accident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Granby Street and Thole Street.

Investigators said that the bus and a Toyota Scion were traveling south on Granby when the bus attempted a lane change and sideswiped the car.

Police did not say what school the bus was transporting students to, but the accident did happen in front of Granby High School.

No one on board the bus nor in the Scion were injured. Police cited the bus driver for unsafe lane change.

© 2018 WVEC