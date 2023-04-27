City officials honor 'Norfolk 17' through new artwork downtown

In 1959, 17 Black students joined thousands of white students to officially desegregate Norfolk’s schools ending "Massive Resistance.'

NORFOLK, Va. — A large wall on Charlotte Street in Downtown Norfolk will help people remember the fight for equal opportunities in Norfolk schools.

“Their persistence and resistance to Jim Crow racism paved the way for others and helped transform this city,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.

In September of 1958, six all-white middle and high schools in Norfolk were forced to close to avoid integrating. It’s part of the movement known as "Massive Resistance."

The schools remained closed until February 1959 when 17 Black students helped to desegregate Norfolk schools. Those students, known as the “Norfolk 17,” suffered many hardships while many others never got to complete their education and became known as the “Lost Class of 1959.”

Lolita Portis, just 12 years old at the time, didn’t know how big of an impact she and those other students would have on the city.

“I knew nothing," Portis said. "All I knew was that I was going to junior high school where I wouldn’t be welcomed.”

Portis said she felt scared walking into school with parents, students, and police yelling at her.

“I was so glad to get inside and then teachers were not as pleasant as I thought they would be,” she said.

More than 60 years later, city officials recognized the end of Massive Resistance Thursday with new artwork downtown.

“I truly believed that Norfolk was pushing it under the rug," Portis said. "So, when they called me and said they were building this, I’m just so touched and honored.”

The sculpture is composed of brick and glass in graded transformation. It explores the concept of breaking down the barrier of segregated public education. It’s also a reminder of what work still needs to be done today.