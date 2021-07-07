Two-alarm multi-house fire displaces five people in Norfolk

Three houses on Wayland Street and Devon Street were impacted. The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents find a place to stay.

NORFOLK, Va. — A two-alarm fire in Norfolk has left five people without a home.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says the fire was first reported in the 8500 block of Wayland Street around 6:18 p.m. with a second alarm called at 6:40.

The fire spread across two homes on Wayland Street, as well as a third home behind them on Devon Street.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, although one firefighter was evaluated by medics at the scene.

The fire was brought under control by 6:55 p.m.

The American Red Cross is helping three adults and two kids find a place to stay.