Pet cat dies in Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Norfolk on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 3800 block of Abingdon Circle, off Norview Avenue, just after 10:40 a.m. Heavy fire was reported in the house's attic by first responders.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the homeowner and two dogs escaped, but a cat died in the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 11:17 a.m. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.