Norfolk academic center provides resources for homeschoolers

Homeschool Plus, a faith-based center, supports homeschool students with programs that supplement their learning and academic success.

NORFOLK, Va. — Within the walls of Norfolk's Ingleside Church, an academic center serves as an extension of home for students.

Homeschool Plus provides tailored, faith-based learning resources to supplement homeschooling.

Margaret McLewin founded the school in 1990.

"There's so many heroic families who chose to homeschool. It takes a lot of courage to make that choice," McLewin said. "And we've just tried to come alongside and support them so they can keep going."

Homeschool Plus aims to provide students with enhanced learning opportunities and support on their academic journey.

"Every teacher, every parent, every student will begin to understand how the brain operates and then how they actually can learn better," said Dr. Heather Kinchlow, the center's executive director.

In an effort to bridge the gap between traditional education and homeschooling, Homeschool Plus offers resources, guidance, and community.

"There's so much hands-on learning. There's evoking responses from the students," McLewin said. "There's a lot of creativity that goes on. And that's very special."

The school grew from just 30 students at its opening in 1990 to more than 400 in 2022. McLewin said parents are able to customize their child's educational experience.

"They can be very involved here, or they can come and take one or two classes," McLewin said. "So, it keeps the autonomy of the homeschool and keeps the parents in control."

Homeschool Plus offers core academics from pre-K through high school. There are also enrichment classes available, like drama, engineering, and music.

Dr. Kinchlow said the specialized courses allow homeschoolers to choose subjects that align with their interests and aspirations.

"They're learning to be a team. They're learning how to think. They're learning how to process. They're learning how to share with others," Dr. Kinchlow said. "And so, it just opens up this wonderful community."

An educational therapy program called Brain Bridges supports kids who may learn differently.

"They just need something, another smaller setting, to be able to get incremental instruction... to be able to build the ability to reason and process and then gain mastery," Dr. Kinchlow said.

The center's goal is to help each student maximize their academic potential.

"Homeschool Plus is changing the way education is really done as we're incorporating not only the brain, but also how learning takes place," Dr. Kinchlow said.

By working to understand the unique strengths and challenges of each student, McLewin said Homeschool Plus hopes to create an environment where every child can flourish.

"Children have an opportunity to find out who they are, who God made them to be, and then to head in that direction with confidence," McLewin said, "because they've had good support and encouragement all along the way."

Registration at Homeschool Plus is now open. Classes start September 5, 2023.

The center accepts donations and community partners and is looking to fill teaching, staff, and volunteer positions. For more information, call (757) 466-3477, email office@homeschoolplus.org, or visit the Homeschool Plus website.