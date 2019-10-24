NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Admirals is 'VB Strong.'

The hockey team will honor the employees and families of Virginia Beach's Municipal Center Building 2 on October 25.

The families and employees will receive free admission to the 7:30 p.m. game, and $1 from each single-game ticket sold will be donated to the United Way's Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

RELATED: United Way of South Hampton Roads: $4 million raised for Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund

The Norfolk Admirals will are offing those impacted by the Virginia Beach Municipal Center tragedy by offering up to four free tickets to each Building 2 employee and their families.

During the game, there will be a moment of silence will be held in remembrance of those lost on May 31.

The Norfolk Admirals will be taking on the South Carolina Stingrays.

Click here to purchase tickets.

RELATED: Admirals score first, but fall to Everblades

RELATED: Admirals have familiar faces back as training camp opens