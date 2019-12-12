NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport (ORF) saw about 4,400 fewer passengers in November compared to 2018. That's a 1.38 percent decrease.

However, from January to November 2019, the total passenger count has increased by 7.76 percent reaching 3,641,871 passengers versus 3,379,746 passengers during the same period in 2018.

In a report, the airport said 5,063,210 pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of the airport during November 2019. That's about a 7.53 percent decrease versus November 2018, which saw 5,475,273 pounds of cargo shipped.

January to November 2019 cargo pounds shipped have decreased 1.03 percent representing 58,564,152 cargo pounds versus 59,176,008 cargo pounds during the same period in 2018.

Norfolk International Airport is the major airport serving Coastal Virginia and Northeast North Carolina with scheduled air service provided by Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United, and their affiliate airline partners.

There are nonstop flight options to 29 major airports (includes year-round and seasonal service), most of which are international gateways, allowing convenient access to global destinations.

According to the FAA, Norfolk International Airport’s passenger activity is ranked in the top 13 percent of commercial service airports in the United States with over 3.6 million scheduled passengers served in 2018.

