NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk residents that need to move their vehicles to higher ground can park in the city parking garages.

A nor'easter is bringing heaving rain, strong winds and tidal flooding to the area. Norfolk is expected to see moderate flooding in the area.

The city will open the following parking garages on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Bank Street Garage, 441 Bank Street

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

St. Paul's Lot, 521 Wood Street

Residents must remove their vehicles from the garages by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.

