NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) will be given a $100,000 grant from the Petco Foundation on Wednesday.

The grant is part of the foundation’s crucial lifesaving support of more than $750,000 to help Virginia animal shelters reach the goal of saving more than 90 percent of pets entering shelters in the state.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center said it will use the grant to support its foster program for medium and large dogs, which was launched earlier this year.

The program helps to minimize shelter stressors that can cause many dogs to act out or misbehave in uncharacteristic ways. The dog at a foster home allows it to behave as he/she normally would, providing invaluable information for marketing the dog to potential adopters.

The program recruits volunteers to serve as fosters to host medium and large dogs in their homes. The center also provides support including food, bowls, crates, toys, and any required medication.

Foster periods start at two weeks but can be extended, and foster dogs are eligible for adoption from their foster home. To volunteer for the program, email GSNACCfoster@norfolk.gov for more information.

Petco Foundation is a national nonprofit working to inspire and lead change for animals. Click here to learn more.

