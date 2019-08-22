NORFOLK, Va. — Looking to adopt a bunny? Well, this might be the best time to do it!

The Norfolk Animal Care Center is full of bunnies, and they need them to be adopted.

In a Facebook post, the center said it had 11 bunnies, and they have no room for more to be brought in. The organization reached out to rabbit rescues for assistance, but unfortunately, no one was able to help.

Adoption fees have been lowered to try and help clear out the rabbits. It costs $25 to adopt, and it includes spay/neuter for the bunnies too.

Click here to learn more about the Norfolk Animal Care Center.

Not sure about getting a pet rabbit?

The SPCA said the basics of taking care of a rabbit include feeding, housing, and general care and socialization.

Rabbits eat pellets, leafy veggies, and occasional treats like a slice of apple or banana. They also require water, usually, that comes from the tall bottle at the side of its cage.

Rabbit housing is encouraged to be indoors. Some can even be litter box trained.

Click here to learn more about caring for a pet rabbit.

