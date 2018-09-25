NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Are you looking for a new career?

Well, the City of Norfolk is hosting about 50 employers during its annual Autumn Carrer Fair on October 11 from 10 .m. to 1 p.m.

Some of the top companies in the region, including IKEA, will be at the event located at the Workforce Development Center, 201 E. Little Creek Road. Employers will be accepting resumes and applications in fields such as healthcare, human services, government, public safety, education, retail, customer service, skilled trades, staffing, and information technology.

The event is free and open to the public. Applicants are asked to dress professionally and to bring plenty of resumes!

For more information about the career fair, contact Career Fair organizers ninette.adams@norfolk.gov or deangelo.white@norfolk.gov.

Registration is not required, but anyone can CLICK HERE to sign up to receive important updates.

