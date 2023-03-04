Firefighters take on pair of morning apartment fires in Norfolk

No one was hurt in either fire. The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters had a busy Saturday morning in Norfolk, fighting two separate apartment fires.

In the first fire, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said crews were called to the 1500 block of Palmetto Street shortly after 7 a.m. for a report of a fire at a 2-unit, single-story apartment building.

The fire was quickly brought under control, and firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to the other department.

The people who lived at the apartment where the fire broke out will be displaced, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said.

About an hour later, another fire was reported at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Oakmont Drive. Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof of a building. They were able to contain the fire to the attic and second-floor bathroom of a vacant apartment.

This fire was marked under control at 8:50 a.m.

Both upstairs and downstairs apartments were vacant, so no one was displaced.