Norfolk Fire-Rescue provides safety tips after apartment electrical fire

Seven people are without a home after an electrical fire. Norfolk Fire-Rescue said this fire could have been prevented.

NORFOLK, Va. — Seven people are without a home days before Thanksgiving.

A condemned sign is on the front door of an apartment complex after an electrical fire. It happened early Tuesday morning on Restmere Road.

“Thankfully there were no injuries,” explained Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey.

Officials with the Fire Marshal’s office said power strips are to blame.

Ramsey said, “They determined that it started from two extension cords, two power strips that were connected together and they have kind of been pushed under the bed or wired under the bed.”

Now, first responders are reminding people of the importance of fire safety this season. Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey said several things can become a huge safety hazard.

“Anytime you are dealing with electricity and energy, there’s that potential for a hazard or heat,” Ramsey explained.

She wants to remind people to be careful when using any sort of electrical plug.

“Typically there’s a reason there is a certain length for the extension cords and anytime you see an extension cord that looks damaged or worn or it’s more than a few years old,” she explained. “Same with Christmas lights. If you are using Christmas lights that are more than a few years old, maybe like two they say consider getting new ones.”

Ramsey said another big hazard is getting a real Christmas tree that’s too big and filling it with a bunch of lights. She said your tree should be about two feet below your ceiling.

“If we don’t water them, they get really dry and they are a perfect recipe if there’s one little spark, it takes a fire from the floor to the ceiling within minutes,” she explained.

During the holiday season and the colder months, Ramsey says it’s important to be mindful of all items you have plugged in at your home.

Several fire departments across Hampton Roads want to remind people about staying safe during the holidays. They shared some tips: