Norfolk approves plan to return students to in-person learning

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk School Board has approved a plan for students to return to the classroom once certain health indicators are met.

The school board approved the plan at their meeting on Wednesday. In-person instruction will resume only when health indicators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) fall in the lower or lowest risk of transmission of COVID-19. These core and secondary indicators, which can be found on the CDC’s website, are labeled in dark green and light green.

A phased-in approach will begin once these indicators are in the green zones for 14 consecutive days, going forward in the following phases:

Phase One – Equity and Opportunity students, specifically students with disabilities (K-12 students in self-contained classrooms) and English learners (K-12 students in levels 1, 2, and some 3). The students with disabilities in this phase will attend school four days per week. The possibility of English learners attending school four days per week will be reviewed by the administration.

There will be a three-week transition between the phases pending positive health metrics.

Students in Phases Two through Five will attend school using a hybrid model, in which they will attend school in-person two days a week and receive virtual instruction two days a week. Wednesdays will remain an asynchronous learning day for all students.

According to the school board's plan, students will remain in their virtual learning format until they are phased in, pending positive health metrics. Parents/guardians have the option to keep their students in the current virtual learning format.