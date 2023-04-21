Cat dies in Norfolk apartment fire

Firefighters were called to the 7700 block of Armfield Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Arriving crews found smoke coming from a third-story apartment unit.

NORFOLK, Va. — No one was hurt but a pet cat died in an apartment fire in Norfolk, fire officials said.

Crews made their way into the apartment where they found a bedroom on fire.

The fire was contained to a single apartment unit, but water damaged apartments on the lower floors. Norfolk Fire-Rescue said a cat perished in the fire.

The fire was brought under control by 4:55 p.m.

It's not known at this time how many people are displaced.