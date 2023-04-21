x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Cat dies in Norfolk apartment fire

Firefighters were called to the 7700 block of Armfield Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Arriving crews found smoke coming from a third-story apartment unit.
Credit: Firefighter Montreal - stock.adobe.com
File image: firefighter gear helmet on a truck fire

NORFOLK, Va. — No one was hurt but a pet cat died in an apartment fire in Norfolk, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 7700 block of Armfield Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Arriving crews found smoke coming from a third-story apartment unit.

Crews made their way into the apartment where they found a bedroom on fire.  

The fire was contained to a single apartment unit, but water damaged apartments on the lower floors. Norfolk Fire-Rescue said a cat perished in the fire.

The fire was brought under control by 4:55 p.m.

It's not known at this time how many people are displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Military Circle Mall to be demolished soon

Before You Leave, Check This Out