Norfolk arrests 10 suspects in operation 'Holiday Harvest'

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday afternoon, the Norfolk Police Department released information about a recent operation to round up wanted suspects: "Holiday Harvest."

In a three-day stint between November 4-6, Norfolk police teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) to arrest 10 people for felony offenses, and seize five guns.

The charges these suspects face range from "indecent liberties with a child" to "robbery" to "concealing evidence."

Here's a list of the people arrested by the partnership:

Twane S. Joe, 22. Charged with carnal knowledge, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Lafayette D. Kittrell, 36. Charged with malicious wounding.

Julio C. Sanchez, 23. Charged with robbery, use of a firearm.

Devon M. Truax, 28. Charged with two counts of commercial burglary, grand larceny.

William A. Gardner, 20. Charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm, and receiving stolen goods.

Quinton D. Wade, 33. Charged with attempted forcible sodomy, and probation violation.

Maggio A. Majette, 25. Charged with robbery and use of a firearm.

Sterling R. Mike, 25. Charged with robbery and use of a firearm.

Eugene M. Martin, 32. Charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Kimanhi L. Lankford, 20. Charged with concealing evidence.

They're all being held in the Norfolk City Jail.

Chief Larry Boone said the operation would make Hampton Roads safer overall.

"Several violent offenders were taken out of our communities last week," Boone wrote. "This was all due to the passion our local and federal law enforcement officers have for justice and safe neighborhoods. I couldn’t be prouder of their hard work and look forward to future operations knowing the positive impact this will have not only in Norfolk, but the Hampton Roads area."

A release from Norfolk Police said the joint operation was supported by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Hampton Police Division, the Newport News Police Department, the Virginia Beach Police Department, the Portsmouth Police Department, the Williamsburg Police Department and the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office.