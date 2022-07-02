Norfolk pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Chesapeake Blvd

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was hit by a car in Norfolk on Friday night has died.
Norfolk police said the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Five Points intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard, Norview Avenue, and Sewells Point Road.
Officers arrived to find 63-year-old Steven J. Spruill of Norfolk suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away on Sunday.
Investigators said that based on a preliminary investigation, a car was driving down Chesapeake Boulevard when Spruill entered the roadway and was hit. The driver stayed at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.
The accident remains under investigation, but police said that speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.