Norfolk pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Chesapeake Blvd

NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was hit by a car in Norfolk on Friday night has died.

Norfolk police said the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Five Points intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard, Norview Avenue, and Sewells Point Road.

Officers arrived to find 63-year-old Steven J. Spruill of Norfolk suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away on Sunday.

Investigators said that based on a preliminary investigation, a car was driving down Chesapeake Boulevard when Spruill entered the roadway and was hit. The driver stayed at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.