NORFOLK, Va. — The sign out front brought us into the VIP Lounge Barber Shop in Norfolk.

The hand-written sign outside the Granby Street shop advertises free haircuts for job interviewees who can't afford one otherwise.

Owner and barber Arnardo Garcia says helping the community is a big part of the shop’s business model.

“It’s just to make people feel good,” said Garcia.

While the sign targets people looking for a job, Garcia claims he will give anyone a free haircut if it’s their first visit to the shop.

He believes establishing friendships first is key in attracting loyal customers down the line.