NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based brewery Bold Mariner Brewing Company will be moving from its Lambert's Point location to East Ocean View.

In a press release on Tuesday, the company announced that it completed a deal that would allow the business to transform the former Bank of The Commonwealth building at 1901 E. Ocean View Ave. into the new Bold Mariner Brewing Company.

All production from the current location will be moved into the new building, once construction is complete.

"It's critical to recognize that we made the decision after careful consideration. We realize that some people will be disappointed in our departure from Lambert's Point, but we are confident that we will attract them, and many more new patrons to our bigger location in Ocean View," Company President Mike Stacks said in the press release.

In 2018 it was reported that the East Ocean View Avenue location would be their second location, but after considering the current local brewery trends, it was decided that the market is unpredictable.

The plan is to move the current ten-barrel brewhouse, along with the brite tanks, and fermentors to the 7,000 square-foot Ocean View location. The new building will have space to host private events, have wrap-around porches upstairs and downstairs, and a spacious tasting room.

The new location will also be in front of beach access.

