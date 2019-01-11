NORFOLK, Va. — The votes are in, and visitors have picked their favorite Norfolk Botanical Garden Barkitecture design.

The 'A Dog Adrift' design designed by the City of Norfolk's Department of General Services Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center took home first place on November 1.

Barkitecture was an educational exhibit for all ages and dogs. Over the summer, the Garden’s Enchanted Forest was the stage for custom doghouses. The exhibits featured designer doghouses built by local companies, organizations, and individuals.

May of the dog houses will still be up the first weekend in November for guests to get one last look before they are taken out of the Enchanted Garden.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden also announced the Million Blub Walk begins Friday, November 8.

Visitors can walk through more than a million-holiday lights with family and friends. The event route is approximately a mile long.

Click here to learn more about the Norfolk Botanical Garden Million Blub walk.

