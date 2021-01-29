Norfolk Botanical Garden celebrates Black History Month with free admission Thursdays in February

As a way to honor the garden's humble beginnings, NBG is inviting the community to enjoy the garden for free on Thursdays in February.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Botanical Garden is celebrating Black History Month by offering free admission on Thursdays in the month of February.

According to a news release, the garden is a Virginia Historic Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

That rich history began in the late 1930s when 220 African American Works Progress Administration workers planted the first azaleas at the garden.

The Works Progress Administration was a program in President Franklin Roosevelt's American New Deal, that employed millions of job-seekers to carry out public works projects.

For more information, visit Norfolk Botanical Garden's website.