NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Botanical Gardens and the Butterfly Society of Virginia are hosting the 5th annual Butterfly Festival on July 14!

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy demonstrations, gardening workshops, and fun butterfly activities. The Butterfly House at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens is also celebrating its 10th year.

The event will have food vendors, children's activities, face painting, a beanbag toss, and several craft stations. Patrons can also take a tram ride out to the festival and Butterfly House for an up-close experience with butterflies and caterpillars.

Guests can even dress up in their best butterfly costume!

The Butterfly Festival is included with regular Botanical Garden admission.

