NORFOLK, Va. — Just to be clear, if you haven’t experienced either of Norfolk Botanical Garden's holiday light displays before you’re certainly missing out.

The Million Bulb Walk and the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights are bright and beautiful holiday traditions at Norfolk Botanical Garden.

The two share the same impressive light display. The Million Bulb Walk has guests walking through the mile-long light route now through December 14. Starting on December 15, the light show opens to vehicles-only through the end of the month.

They start setting up all the lights around Labor Day- it’s a months-long process that earned the botanical garden the number two spot on USA Today’s Readers’ Choice for best garden lights list.

Can they do it again this year? You can help by voting here.