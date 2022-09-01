Norfolk Botanical Garden hosts annual fall bulb sale

The horticulture team is selling various onions, lilies, crocuses, bluebells, hyacinths, irises, tulips, and more than 20 varieties of daffodils.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia gardeners know this -- when you're tempted to start digging sweaters out of the depths of your closet, it's about time to start thinking about spring flowers, too.

Fall is the best time to plant many bulb-based blooms.

If you've ever visited the Norfolk Botanical Garden in spring, you know just how many flowers they cultivate there.

So many, in fact, that each fall the garden sells off some of its extra plants.

This year, the annual fall bulb sale runs from Oct. 7-9.

"These bulbs have been selected from those that thrive in our unique coastal climate, and that have done well at Norfolk Botanical Garden," a garden spokesperson wrote.

The sale is online this year. Starting Friday for NBG members, and Saturday for the general public, you can put in an order on the garden's website, setting your own time to come pick up the flower bulbs.