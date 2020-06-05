Norfolk Botanical Garden featured on U.S. postage stamp

The "American Gardens" series will feature a photo of the Bicentennial Rose Garden. It's one of the largest rose gardens on the East Coast.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Botanical Garden is getting some national recognition—on a postage stamp!

NBG is one of 10 national gardens that will be featured on a U.S. Postage Forever stamp.

The "American Gardens" series will feature a photo of the Bicentennial Rose Garden. It's one of the largest rose gardens on the East Coast.

The series captures the "essence and beauty of nature at its best," the City of Norfolk said in a news release.

The garden peaks in early May and continues blooming through the summer and fall.

“The honor of being on a United States Postage Stamp is reserved for distinguished Americans who have left us or for notable American Institutions," said Michael P. Desplaines, NBG President & CEO, in the news release.

"Today I’m proud that Norfolk Botanical Garden is being recognized as one of those notable American institutions. We’re so pleased to be a part of this historic moment when Gardens around the nation are being honored in such a prestigious way. Thank you, USPS, and thank you America for your love affair with Gardens.”