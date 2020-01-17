Norfolk Botanical Garden hosts award-winning LEGO exhibit

The exhibit was created with half-a-million LEGO bricks!

The wildly popular Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks is coming to Norfolk Botanical Garden!

For the first time, the exhibit will be at the garden on January 17. The LEGO sculptures will stick around the Norfolk Botanical Garden until June 7, 2020.

Created with half-a-million LEGO bricks, the award-winning exhibit by New York artist Sean Kenney will feature 13 displays throughout the Garden.

Many of the sculptures are larger than life and highlight the interconnectivity of all living things. An oversized hummingbird and flower will demonstrate concepts of co-evolution.

A centerpiece sculpture of a Monarch butterfly, built from 37,000 LEGO pieces, will draw attention to protecting the habitat of this beloved insect.

On top of that, the exhibition will also include a hands-on play zone where guests can build their creations using LEGO bricks.

The exhibit and related activities and demos are included with Garden admission.