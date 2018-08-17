NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Botanical Garden announced it will offer $5 admission after 5 p.m.

The admission deal is available now through Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 3).

The botanical garden is at 6700 Azalea Garden Road.

Garden hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Butterfly house is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on hours and visitation, click here.

